Special Series to Help Frum Doctors Face Unique Challenges During Tishrei

Tishrei for Medical Professionals –A Special Series

Doctors and other medical professionals face unique challenges during the month of Tishrei. This year, their concerns and issues will be addressed in a special series presented by Rabbi Yossi Sprung, founder of the Beis Medrash Govoha for Medical Halacha, and Rav of Sharei Tzedek. Rabbi Sprung is a leading authority on medical halacha, renowned for his expertise and leadership in addressing complex medical halacha from across the Jewish world.

Topics include Rosh Hashanah davening, prioritizing between shabbos and chaggim, fasting considerations for clinicians, staff, patients and new mothers, as well as zman for lulav and intricacies of the sukkah. Physicians and medical professionals will gain valuable insights to navigate Yomim Noraim and clinical responsibilities.

Rosh Hashana — Hataras Nidarim and Shofar

September 3, 2023 10:00AM ET

Serving as a medical resident on or around Rosh Hashana requires a nuanced understanding of various religious practices in settings without immediate access to a shul or religious leaders. It is crucial to understand the intricacies of these practices, such as the minimum requirements and optimal time for shofar blowing, and what to do if one cannot perform the mitzvah according to these requirements. This knowledge is not just for the clinicians’ benefit but is also a valuable resource for patients who may find themselves in similar circumstances and who look to their healthcare providers for guidance.

Switching Calls — Prioritizing Between Shabbos and Chaggim

September 7, 2023 3:00PM ET

While in training, and sometimes when practicing medicine, a medical professional is required to work on Shabbos and Yom Tov. Does halacha offer guidelines about whether not working on a Shabbos should be prioritized over not working on the High Holidays or vice versa, when one has to choose between the two?

Fasting — Considerations for Clinicians, Patients and New Mothers

September 10, 2023 10:00AM ET

One of the frequently-encountered inquiries in the realm of healthcare during the High Holiday season pertains to identifying individuals obligated to observe fasting. A healthcare provider might be approached for guidance concerning fasting, and in collaboration with a Rabbinic authority, a determination can be reached. When it comes to individuals with medical conditions or new mothers in the early post-partum period, there’s often a query about the extent of their permissible food consumption.

Sukkos — The Zman for Lulav and Intricacies of the Sukkah

September 21, 2023 3:00PM ET

Numerous students, residents and medical professionals commence their work shifts quite early in the morning, which leads to many questions regarding observance of Sukkos. What is the earliest permissible time to fulfill the mitzvah of shaking lulav and esrog? And if one shakes the lulav and esrog very early, is there a need to repeat the ritual later in the day? Additionally, when an individual is on duty in a hospital, where their primary focus is tending to patients, they may encounter challenges in accessing or utilizing a sukkah for meals. What foods can or cannot be consumed outside the sukkah in such circumstances?

The series is presented by Shaarei Zedek Medical Center, Beis Medrash Govoha for Medical Halacha and Touro University.

