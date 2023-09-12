The Greatest Zechus for The Yom Hadin: Tzeddakah, and The Tefillos of Rav Meilech

Sponsored Content





Grab this twofold zechus by supporting the venerated Va’ad Harabanim and have Rav Meilech daven for you and your family in the midst of the exalted days of Rosh Hashanah. Klal Yisroel’s mashpiah, Rav Meilech Biederman, will storm the heavens on behalf of those who support Vaad Harabanim.

The legendary Vaad Harabanim organization is known throughout the world as the address for Eretz Yisroel’s families in need—providing incredible support to them and wiping their tears. Now, Vaad Harabanim is offering a special opportunity to those who wish to grab a zechus this coming Rosh Hashanah. CLICK HERE!

Gedolim in Eretz Yisroel constantly express their admiration for the work of Vaad Harabanim, and the late Rav Shmuel Wosner has stated that there has never been such an organization in the world with such a far reach, doing so much for the families in need. The Gedolim—who are privy to the work of Vaad Harabanim on a personal basis—constantly express their brochos and assurances for those who support this incredible tzedakah.

A true Klal Yisroel organization, there is not one sector of Yidden in Eretz Yisroel who are not greatly aided by Vaad Harabanim; its activities simply know no bounds, and it is the first call whenever a family suffers a tragedy, R”l.

It is impossible to describe the true extent of these activities: Everywhere where there is a need, Vaad Harabanim is there to shoulder the burden.

Recently, the legendary mashpiah, Rav Meilech Biederman, visited the Vaad Harabanim headquarters to get a firsthand glimpse at the thousands of cases of broken families who are helped through the organization. Deeply moved, he intoned that anyone in need of a yeshu’ah in Shidduchim, parnassah, nachas, or health, cannot find a greater zechus than to support Vaad Harabanim.

Rav Meilech went further and said that he will recite the entire Tehillim twice on the days of Rosh Hashanah, thereby davening personally for the supporters of Vaad Harabanim to be given a sweet year!

Thus, as Yidden throughout the world step into a new year, there can be no greater zechus to than to partner with Vaad Harabanim in its lifesaving work, gaining the brochos and assurances of the Gedolei Yisroel for everything they can possibly need—in addition to the pledge of Rav Meilech to daven for them and their families for a kesivah v’chasimah tovah.

