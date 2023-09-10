The Agudah Presents: A Brand New Music Video featuring Uri Davidi & Friends





CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Produced By:

Mint Media

Composed and written by:

Chayala Neuhaus

Arranged by:

Tzvi Blumenfeld

Vocals recorded and produced at:

C-Note Studios

Featuring:

Uri Davidi

Shir Vshevach Boys Choir

Arranged & Conducted By:

Chaim Meir Fligman

Kids choir recorded at:

Master Studios – Airmont, NY

For the past century, Agudath Israel of America has stood together with Klal Yisrael, advocating for their rights and providing essential support in countless ways. Today, their work is as wide-ranging and essential as ever.

No matter the difficulty, the Agudah has made it its mission to be there for Klal Yisrael, helping to bear the burden of every person’s needs. Now is our chance to be there for the Agudah and show them how much their work means to us.

It is your support that enables us to be there during times of need.

It’s your support that fuels and motivates those who work on behalf of all of us.

It’s your support that gives voice to those who are unable to speak for themselves.

It’s your support that lends a hand to those who hold the hands of the frail and distressed

And it is your support that gives Chizzuk to those who strengthen us and our Torah values.

On September 11 & 12 let’s come together and support The Agudah.