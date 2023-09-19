If My Wife & Kids Only Knew…





How many Frum men do you think are living a double life, stuck in a debilitating struggle with illicit material on the internet? Probably not that many, right?

Hold on to your chair: Guardyoureyes receives more than 800 new sign-ups a week! That’s more than 100 Frum Jews reaching out for help each day!

And the stories they tell are heart-breaking. Each one is another world. Another neshama in pain.

And it’s not hard to imagine why. With the anonymity and extreme ease of acces, this is perhaps the greatest challenge our people are facing today.

And there is nowhere else for people who struggle to turn.

Click below to watch this video:

No one is perfect. We all need a tikkun.

Share in the Teshuva of thousands of Jews by helping the GYE once-a-year campaign during the Aseres Yimei Teshuvah.