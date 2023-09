Sponsored Content





Here is the answer – and it’s quite simple.

If you are reading this on Erev Yom Kippur, it’s because Hashem wants you to merit the great mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim – rescuing Jewish women & children through Yad L’Achim right before Yom Kippur!

Click HERE, visit www.YADLACHIM.org or call 1-866-923-5224

HELP RESCUE HASHEM’S CHILDREN BEFORE YOM HADIN!!

Click HERE, visit www.YADLACHIM.org or call 1-866-923-5224