The Riverside Experience is 60% Sold Out!

Sponsored Content





The Riverside Experience is back!

Coming off their 3 sold out shows last Chol Hamoed, Gronny and Icky productions are back and ready to give you a Chol Hamoed experience to remember.

This year’s show will feature some if the greatest names in Jewish Music – Avraham Fried, Benny Friedman, Joey Newcomb & Moshe Tischler. Produced & directed by DW Productions, The Riverside Experience promises to be an unforgettable musical event, with music by the Blue Melody Group led by musical directors Yuval Stupal & Rafi Greidi.

The event is not just about the music; it’s also an opportunity to make a positive impact on the world. The Riverside Experience is a benefit concert that aims to support the work of Zisel’s Links. Zisel’s Links provides much-needed support and services to those who have lost a parent or both parents, and the organization’s work is especially important during the holiday season.

The concert will take place at 2pm on Monday October 2, Chol Hamoed Sukkos at the Newark Symphony Hall.

Get your tickets now before its too late! www.Sukkos2023.com