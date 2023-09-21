How working professionals are learning Halacha In-Depth and getting Semicha

Sponsored Content





Many of you have memories of the girsa d’yankuta, of your formative years in Yeshiva. The passion, the excitement, the desire to understand every word of the Gemara and Rishonim is an experience that you remember many years later.

Unfortunately, this can also be a source of disappointment – many ask themselves: what happened? Here I am in the working world and I miss those days terribly. Will they never return?

We would like to introduce you to a program that will restore that passion and excitement for in-depth learning, while at the same time give you basic as well as deep knowledge in halacha. While during your years in Yeshiva the focus was most likely on Nashim and Nezikin, we would like to introduce you to a world that perhaps you have never seen – the world of in-depth halacha. Here you will explore halacha as you never have – beginning with the Gemara and learning through Rishonim, Tur, Beit Yosef, Shulchan Aruch and its commentaries. Once you have mastered the concepts, they will be applied to studying the rulings of contemporary poskim such as Harav Moshe Feinstein, Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, and Harav Ovadia Yosef’s Sephardic viewpoint and tradition.

The Virtual Halacha Program, known as VHP, stresses chazarah as well as tests, as aids in truly mastering the material. Although our primary goal is to learn Torah and to bring back the excitement to your learning, we offer a semicha program as well. For many, this provides focus and incentive to review and truly master what they have learned.

The program has just completed a four-year cycle of Orach Chaim. This coming Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan (October 15) we will not only begin a new cycle of Orach Chaim, but we are introducing a Yoreh Deah tract which offers an extensive study of: the laws of basar b’chalav, niddah, yichud, tevillas keilim, and more.

We encourage you to join us and be a part of this exciting program.

Vhalacha.com