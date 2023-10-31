Sponsored Content





Build The World: Exclusive Release for HeartStrings Event

With HeartStrings just days away, the anticipation is reaching its peak. A kumzing event for women and girls that benefits Bridges, hundreds from across the tri-state have already got their tickets, eager to be a part of the evening.

“HeartStrings is not just a concert,” Chayala Neuhaus, renowned composer, songwriter, and director of the event, notes. “It’s a tangible way for us to be mechazek each other and Am Yisroel, while supporting children in need — bringing yeshua at a time when we need it most.”

CLICK HERE!

The event entirely benefits Bridges, an organization that supports families in crisis by providing host homes, therapy services, and practical resources to ensure a safe and healthy upbringing for every child in the community.

With enthusiasm mounting, Chayala has a special surprise in store for attendees — her newest release Build the World, composed exclusively for the event and sung by star soloist, Dovid Pearlman. The song honors Bridges volunteers who dedicate their lives to building the world for children whose families undergo crisis. And, aptly so, it honors us as a nation, aiming to continue to build the world at a time of such destruction.

Click here to listen

“It’s one of the most special songs I’ve ever performed,” Pearlman shares. “It’s an upbeat tune with deep notes and touching lyrics that evokes a unique blend of emotion. At a time when we hold pain and hope at the same time, Build the World reminds us what Klal Yisroel is all about.”

Every ticket holder for HeartStrings has already received a recording of Build the World, along with the opportunity to download it, before anyone else.

“We want our audience to know the song so we can sing it together at HeartStrings,” Chayala explains. “We can’t wait for Build the World to take the stage, a thousand voices strong — the crowd will be thundering.”

With few seats left to be gotten, Chayala concludes, “It’s always a remarkable event, but this year promises to be unforgettable.”

It’s a night you want to be a part of.

Reserve your seat today. CLICK HERE!