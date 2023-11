Sponsored Content





Famed Daf Yomi Maggid Shiur Reb Eli Stefansky will be giving shiur (Bava Kama Daf Hei) LIVE tonight from Miami at Ecore-23.

(The shiur itself is open to the greater public)

When: Monday 11/6 @9:45pm

Where: @ E-CORE / Trump Doral Hotel – Bobby Jones Villa (in Shul on Bottom Floor)

4400 NW 87th Ave, Mami, 33178