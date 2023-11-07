Fundraising Masterclass for Local Organizations/Mosdos

Sponsored Content





Charidy Spearheads Support for Israeli Fundraisers with Over $25 Million Raised and Educational Masterclass Series

Charidy, a leading crowdfunding platform, has taken a monumental step in supporting fundraising efforts for Israel with its ‘Stand 4 Israel’ initiative, successfully raising over $25 million. This significant achievement comes as a source of inspiration following the October 7th Massacre and during Operation Iron Sword, showcasing the power of collective action in times of crisis.

Shay Chervinsky, CEO of Charidy, expressed his admiration for the global community’s response: “The outpouring of support we’ve seen is a profound testament to the generosity of people around the world. It’s inspiring to witness how, when united for a cause, we can make an impactful difference for those on the front lines and the communities affected.”

Building on this momentum, Charidy has launched the “Insight into Israel” Masterclass series, designed to decode the complexities of the crisis and empower action. The first session, “Decoding the Crisis, Empowering Action,” provided attendees with essential knowledge of the current situation in Israel and how to fundraise for the cause.

The upcoming webinar in the series, set for Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 AM EST, will focus on overcoming local fundraising challenges for local mosdos amid the ongoing war. The panel will feature industry experts such as Herschel Leiner, Presiden H Leiner & Co, Richard Bieler, Founder R. Bieler Consultng LLC. Baruch Rothman, Director of Insitutional Advancement, Yeshiva Darchei Torah Chabad Shliach Hirshy Minkowicz of North Fulton, GA and Chariudy Fundraising Specialist Menachem Siegal, with Chaya Abelsky of Charidy moderating. Institutional leaders and fundraisers are encouraged to attend and gain valuable insights into sustaining and funding their organizations during these turbulent times.

“We’re not just raising funds; we’re building a proactive community of support,” Chervinsky added. “Our ‘Insight into Israel’ Masterclass is a crucial part of that, equipping leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to continue their vital work.”

Participants in the first webinar left with a deeper understanding of the needs in Israel and the various efforts underway to meet them. They were inspired to support ongoing campaigns or to initiate their own, all in the spirit of aiding Israel.

Charidy invites everyone passionate about supporting Israel to join the next session of the “Insight into Israel” Masterclass.

To register, please visit bit.ly/3Qd9A1P

In a continued commitment to support those in need, the Charidy Foundation is generously covering over 50% of the expenses associated with running a Charidy campaign for individuals and causes requiring additional assistance. Close to 90 Million Shekel (90,000,000 NIS) has been raised thus far, and the invitation stands open for all who wish to rally and Stand 4 Israel: www.charidy.com/Stand4Israel

About Charidy

Charidy is a crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals and organizations to raise funds for causes they are passionate about. With a unique approach and a global reach, Charidy has facilitated the collection of millions of dollars for various projects, making a significant impact across communities and countries.