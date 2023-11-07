WATCH: The high energy at Torah Umesorah’s Chinuch Convention

Sponsored Content





“I’m a high school science teacher and mechaneches. Recently, I spent hours coordinating a school event – down to getting the right cinnamon danishes. When I heard Rabbi Hoberman say that an English teacher is a ben olam haba, I was moved. Sure I teach science, but I’m a ben olam haba. And when I heard Rav Nosson Muller say, Moshe Rabbeinu was worried about becoming the leader. You would think his concerns before accepting the position would be for the big things. Instead, he asked, What will the children eat? Who will help the elderly walk? He wanted to know about the children’s candies! Rav Muller explained that the job of an educator is to care, to really care, about these tiny details. To me – it was my cinnamon danishes.

“I’m an extremely positive person (yes, I know, it’s better that way…), but still, I question if I give too much positive reinforcement to the upper-elementary boys in my class. Rabbi Yaakov Bender commented that a bochur shouldn’t feel that he has to exhibit any at-risk behaviors to get the validation that he needs. That’s been my thoughts, but it’s empowering to know that I’m actually on target.

“There’s an attitude of letting things slide and just letting the kids be, that I question. Can we really no longer demand from our children and students? I learned that as a principal, I need to. Absolutely. Rav Elya Brudny insisted that a lack of seriousness is something that must not become the new norm. That is the way of Yishmael!

Is the high energy at the convention any surprise?

Hundreds from all over America streamed to the Kalahari Resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. While the convention is always a weighty event, this year’s experience held a new depth and power in light of the current situation in Eretz Yisrael.

The feelings of charge. Of mission. Of we must. It filled the hallowed air in the hallways. The convention began with three pre-convention tracks mid-week, targeting principals, school-based mental health professionals, and executive directors. As it got closer to Shabbos, 1800+ Rebbeim, Morahs, teachers, and principals checked-in.

They really checked-in. They checked-in to the close to a hundred formal sessions, provocative panels, peer huddles, and noisy hallway discussions.

Hunched over notebooks, a whole country of mechanchim went back to school – literally. Sure there was plenty of coffee, but for teachers, just choosing ‘what to go to next’ was like a kid in a highly-sophisticated candy store. Sessions by professionals, mission statements – and the staunch support from tens of Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbanim, plus special women’s programming. And they just couldn’t get enough.

Attendees spoke about how enriching the experience was.

To see hundreds of people, so earnestly dedicated to their students.

To learn about the value of their smallest actions inside and outside the classroom.

To be celebrated for what a mechanech represents.

To network with tens of others in the same position.

To break into dancing celebrating the pride, the privilege we need to impart as a reaction to anti-semitism.

A typical convention scene is a Texan day school teacher in heated conversation with a Rebbi from Lakewood. The word pronunciation is slightly different, the students they serve have their different backgrounds. But the knowledge that together they are building something grand, that they’ll reenergize no matter what they’re up against was the same.

Whoever your child is – know with certainty, that Rebbi or Morah walked away with more for each.