WATCH NOW: Special Chizuk Event On The Matzav In Eretz Yisroel

Achim B’Tefillah brings together thousands of Yidden every night between 6-10 pm, when Eretz Yisroel is asleep, to daven for the the safety and success of the soldiers in Gaza.

In the wee hours of the night, as the Yidden in Eretz Yisroel are asleep, the soldiers are pounding the battlefield in Gaza. It is the time of the most dangerous and perilous of the operations.

With tremendous mesiras nefesh, they battle with tanks and weapons, but they know where their true strength lies. As the country is asleep, there is a shortage of tehillim and tefillah during these dangerous hours.

We, who live in America are awake between the hours of 6-10 p.m. It’s our turn to arm up. It’s our achrayus to bolster their strength, to give chizuk our soldiers with our tefillos.

They feel the difference, they sense the strength of our words. And they have no one to ask, but us.

We’re not in Gaza but we can join this war – doing the most important job that only we can do.

Who can answer their call?

WE CAN.

By joining Achim Betefillah you can choose a ten minute time slot between the hours of 6-10 p.m.

By saying the specific perakim assigned to your timeslot, you, together with Klal Yisroel will complete Sefer Tehillim hundreds of times each night during these crucial hours.

This is not a calling, it’s a responsibility.

Achim B’Tefillah

