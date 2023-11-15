WATCH: FBI Director Says “Multiple Investigations Into Individuals Affiliated With Hamas”





FBI Director Chris Wray informed Congress on Wednesday that federal law enforcement agencies have initiated “multiple investigations into individuals associated with” Hamas following the group’s recent attacks on Israel. However, he clarified that as of now, there is no evidence indicating a specific credible threat.

Wray highlighted immediate concerns involving “homegrown violent extremists” inspired by terrorist groups and the potential threat of “domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish Americans or other faith communities.”

He made these remarks while testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Christine Abizaid, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)