Rav Aharon Feldman Shlit’a Expresses Concern For The Schools In Eretz Yisroel That Are Closed Due To The War





שאין העולם מתקיים אלא בזכות הבל פיהם של תינוקות של בית רבן

THE WORLD DOESN’T STAND ONLY IN THE MERIT OF CHILDREN LEARNING TORAH

Veshinantam organization has taken upon itself the goal of strengthening the children of Israel apart from the educational framework of the schools. Throughout the year children learn with Avrechim individually or in groups in Batei Midrash in several cities in Israel. The program includes all levels of children, those who have difficulty with the material of the study in schools, and those who are excellent students, to enrich them with additional studies. The benefit is great both in terms of mental examination and academically and is unanimously supported by Rabbanim.

The organization has been working for 12 years and includes 500 children throughout Israel. The organization charges a low fee from the parents and assists in completing the payment for parents who have difficulty paying.

For now, in a time of war in Israel, the organization has taken on another goal, while there is a threat of rockets and sometimes schools are closed, the organization has built a system of stability through lessons that are delivered regularly through local teachers and is enthusiastically supported by rabbis and educators.

The organization operates in three parts:

1. Classes in places where the schools are not open as usual.

2. For evacuees from the south or north of the country, who are in hotels and do not have schools.

3. The classes works in many cities even when there are schools, in the afternoon hours, and the purpose of the organization is to have a system of classes and study groups, so that even if the regular study in schools is canceled for whatever reason, the lesson groups are already organized and prepared with a teacher who is already known to the children.

The usefulness of this program, between the mental health of the children and the danger of deterioration in situations of inaction and idleness, and between holding the Torah in difficult times and the learning of Tinokot Shel Bet Raban that the world stands against.

We call our brothers from a broken heart, please open your hearts and raise your hand to help us stand for the children of Israel in this difficult time and together we will gain the salvation of Klal Yisrael soon.

Especially in these times, when the Jewish People are in need of merits, we will act so that the children’s study of Torah will not pause, as Chazal teach: The world stands only on the merit of school children learning.

Program Detail:

In each local synagogue there will be one coordinator who will be responsible for scheduling daily classes for the local community children, including learning Mussar (moral teaching) and general educational activity.

With deep respect to Torah and its students,

The V’shinnantum L’banecha organization,

If after the crisis passes there will be leftover monies which were not used, they will be applied to helping students in need of educational and emotional support, or as per the specific request of the donors.

