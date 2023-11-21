Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman asks Klal Yisroel to Ensure Yungeleit can Survive Government Funding Cuts

Sponsored Content





In an unfortunate twist to the developing saga in Eretz Yisrael, the Israeli government cut the allowances given to Kollel Yungerleit.

Families that were already struggling to make ends meet, are really not surviving now.

When Torah’s protection is needed most, we need to ensure these yungerleit can stay and learn in the Batei Medrash.

Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman Shlita has asked Shai Graucher to help raise emergency funds to give to these yungerleit.

We are trying to adopt as many as we can, and have B”H found a sponsor who will match whatever donations are given.

Your $150 means over 500 shekel given to a family, making a meaningful difference in their survival.

Please help us support Torah learning now in Eretz Yisrael when Klal Yisroel needs it most.

YOU CAN DONATE HERE.