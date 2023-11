Sponsored Content





Binyamin Airley HY”D was a sweet young man who loved to do chessed and was tragically killed this past Shabbos in Gaza while protecting Klal Yisrael. His father Rob Airley is a member of MDY, R’ Eli Stefansky’s shiur and MDY has undertaken to finish half of shas in Binyamin’s zchus! Join Klal Yisrael by uniting in Torah!

Please take a daf or ten and join Klal Yisrael in learning in memory of one of our own

CLICK HERE TO TAKE A DAF FOR BINYAMIN