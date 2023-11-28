Elevate Your Business at the H3 National Business Halacha Summit – Dec 27-28

Sponsored Content





Business changes but halacha doesn’t. The National H3 Business Halacha Summit was founded in 2018 by 9 businessmen, recognizing the improvement in businesses to be run k’halacha. There was no other conference like this, and it was critical to have the tools and guidance to resolve these difficulties. Since the Summit’s inception in 2018, this event has grown from 150 attendees to 700 attendees representing 450 industries and events in 3 countries.

In addition to the many high-level networking opportunities, there are many inspirational lectures, informative halacha sessions, and engaging panel discussions. The feedback after every conference has been consistently positive, and we anticipate this year’s Summit to be even greater, both in attendance and in impact. As shared by a previous participant: “This conference was the most successful conference for myself and my business that I have ever attended.”

Participants will be also able to build valuable connections and network with other leaders in their field. Law, Accounting, Amazon, Healthcare, IT, Food, Architecture, Real Estate Investing, Telehealth, Media, Medical Supplies, and Hospitality Services are just some of the fields of the attendees. Additionally, a professionals’ gala dinner offers a chance to take advantage of industry specific networking.

Come join the H3 National Business Halacha Summit taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 27-28 in Lombard, IL! Attendees are professionals from across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Mexico at the National H3 Business Halacha Summit. Come and demonstrate your commitment to the highest level of halachic integrity in business and learn how to approach your business Halachic questions with confidence and guidance.

This year’s National H3 Business Halacha Summit will take place December 27th-28th 2023 in Lombard, IL.



Come elevate Your Business At The H3 National Business Halacha Summit