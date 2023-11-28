Sponsored Content





Looking for a creative, fulfilling career?

Unleashing Your Creative Potential

Are you talented, creative, and have a keen eye for design? If so, ICA’s interior design program might be the one for you.

Modeled after a rigorous university curriculum, ICA’s interior design program condenses four years’ worth of education into an exciting 14-month learning experience.

Led by licensed professionals, the program offers hands-on and engaging classes, immersing students in the fundamentals of design while emphasizing practical application. At the end of the program, students will have built a professional design portfolio and can confidently enter the design field on the right foot.

Crafting Future Interior Design Leaders

Starting with the foundations of design, students will learn the basics of design concepts, space planning, drafting, and color theory.

The second semester will focus on creating a residential design project and mastering rendering software — crucial for your future as an interior designer.

The last semester will teach zoning regulations, architectural code, how to read construction documents, and the basics of safety laws. Students will create a commercial design project and learn how to open and run their own design firms.

Transforming Talent into Expertise

At ICA you can unleash your potential and join the ranks of our top-tier interior design graduates working in lucrative positions. Jump-start a fulfilling career where your creativity knows no bounds.

Apply Today

718.506.0912 | [email protected] | icainstitute.com