Sponsored Content





Did your Zeidy also teach you – “Don’t let your dreams stay dreams”? There are times when you can easily make your dreams come to life.

Owning a home in Israel is one of those dreams you don’t push off! Especially when the most idyllic private homes are now being built in the picturesque hills of Tzfat!

Built on a private piece of land in the Nof Kinneret neighborhood, 14 luxurious villas face the most stunning sea and mountain views of Northern Israel.

Nof Kinneret is on the outskirts of Tzfat with this plot boasting unspoiled and breathtaking landscapes facing both the Golan Heights and the Kinneret. The villas are designed for a dreamy living experience with unending and spectacular, panoramic views.

North Hills villas are inspired by Greece’s premier destination, Costa Navarino. Construction of the homes is meticulously planned to preserve the area’s rich ecosystem, integrating with its natural beauty and the local flora and fauna as well as embracing the region’s remarkable cultural heritage.





Its high location of 500m above sea level affords you sweeping 360 views. Atop the mountain, surrounded by awe-inspiring nature, you’ll naturally connect to the spiritual legacy your soul feels pulsing in the atmosphere. The very air carries mystic notes inspiring you and adding a holistic dimension to North Hills — a home in Israel like no other.

Every detail complements the dreamy experience starting right from the exclusive North Hills designed front door welcoming you in. Starting with a glam and modern kitchen completely furnished with the latest in appliances, bathed in natural sunlight streaming in through floor to ceiling windows. It’s evident in the little things like the installed wine fridge, recessed lighting and stylishly paneled walls. Radiant floor heating and the latest air-conditioning systems, electronic shutters and a smart home system assure year round comfort.





You can choose to stay put and chill, looking out at some of Israel’s most spectacular scenic views. There’s even a Nof Kinneret shul, just to the side of the North Hills homes. Or you can

choose to take advantage of everything the North of Israel offers — visiting Tzfat’s old cemetery or browsing the art gallery, davening in Meron or taking a guided Jeep tour. It’s your way of experiencing Israel, with all the possibilities open before you.

Because for those who dream, your second home in the perfect setting is waiting!

Only 14 luxury duplexes are available in this private collection. click >>