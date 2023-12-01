IDF RENEWS AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA AFTER HAMAS BREAKS CEASEFIRE





The IDF has renewed combat against Hamas in Gaza.

A statement from the IDF said: “Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired (rockets) toward Israeli territory.

The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.”

The Prime Minister’s Office released the following statement: “The Hamas-ISIS terrorist organization has violated the outline. It has not met its obligation to release all of the women hostages today and has launched rockets at Israeli citizens.

Upon the resumption of fighting, we emphasize: The Government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war: Releasing the hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to the residents of Israel.”