Give The Gift Of Music: Your Kids Are Going To Love Bassline Pro’s Newest Instrument!





You’ve heard about Bassline Pro’s amazing virtual keyboard and guitar lessons, now the fun is getting a beat! Introducing…drums! Here’s how you can win ‘mom-of-the-year,’ no drum set needed.



Bassline Pro is where thousands of students have mastered keyboard or guitar through virtual lessons, in a Jewish environment (some of our kids among them!). The instructors get the music, and get kids. Lessons are easy-to-follow and engaging, and use proven methods to get your kids playing successfully, and quickly!



Shmuel Bassman of Bassline Pro has already heard hundreds of success stories from his keyboard and guitar students. With video lessons available online and on USB (no internet needed), he watched more and more kids becoming full-fledged musicians, playing at siyumim, kumzitzes, and small simchas. Parents love watching their child’s confidence grow as they steadily increase their skills, and kids love the feeling of success as they master an instrument.

“But we kept getting calls from parents,” explained Shmuel, “saying ‘My kid needs a place to let out their energy! And we know music is the perfect platform…so when are you adding drums?’ And that’s how our drum lessons began.”

The brand-new drum lessons are designed to be learned on a full drum set, electric drums, or on a drum pad. And because they wanted to make it easier for the parents, if you sign up for 15 lessons you get a custom drum pad, stand, and carry bag FREE: everything you need to get started. This is an amazing deal! It’s an over $50 value, and presents really nicely as a gift packaged with the first 15 lessons.

Are you terrified of amateur drum-playing waking up the baby and giving the whole family a headache? The drum pad is silent! Yup, worry no more. For the first 15 lessons, it’s all you need. Then, you and your child can decide if they’re ready to advance to a real set. But as they figure out the basics, all they need is the drum pad, that’s included absolutely free!

The instructor is clear and easy to understand, and is super careful to give over the material in a Torah-true way. Lessons are convenient (no carpool!) and super affordable, and can be reviewed as many times as necessary to get the material down pat. For practice, there’s even a downloadable music track for them to drum along to to get the beat just right.

This is every kid’s dream! It’s the perfect Chanukah present and will really be a gift that keeps on giving. The drum pad is so cool, the lessons are designed to really teach your child so they can watch their skills explode, and their success just motivates greater success.

Has your child mastered Bassline Pro’s other instruments yet? Keyboard and guitar lessons are also available, and special for Chanukah, if you sign up from now until Chanukah you’ll receive an exclusive Bassline tote filled with valuable merch – including headphones, magnets, t-shirts and more!

Can you just imagine long winter nights made so much more fun, to the soundtrack of a great beat? And your child’s face when they unwrap their brand-new drum pad or prep for their lessons? Visit www.basslinepro.com today to sign up!