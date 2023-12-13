HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi zt”l Enthusiastically Reviews New Machon Yerushalayim Seforim Before Returning To Hospital





Machon Yerushalayim’s Annual Sale Presents New Releases at Great Prices. One of the many reasons to look forward to Chanukah has got to be Machon Yerushalayim’s annual sale, this year from Dec 3rd until the 31st / 20 Kislev – 19 Teves. Known as the once- a-year opportunity, the sale offers all the classic texts, reprinted and reformatted, as well as newly printed — and newly discovered — sifrei kodesh. Individual sefarim and sets are available at reduced prices, and with the current dollar-exchange rate, American buyers are enjoying an additional 10% off.



Among the works Machon Yerushalayim is famous for is the monumental Shulchan Aruch Friedman edition . Thirty years in the making and with a budget of millions of dollars, this work is one of the greatest Torah research projects in recent history. Based on comparisons with manuscripts and earlier printings, thousands of errors and misprints were corrected, deleted passages were restored, abbreviations were spelled out, sources were cited and numerous annotations and improvements were incorporated.

Based on this model, Machon Yerushalayim continues to reprint classic sefarim, making them more user-friendly and as learners say, “A pleasure to learn from.” The research institute also discovers lost and unknown works from the world over, bringing them to life, and publishes new sefarim designed to promote and spread Torah study among Jews everywhere.

On one of the visits of the directors of Machon Yerushalayim to Gedolei Yisroel in order to share this years releases, the heads of Machon Yerushalayim had the privilege to personally visit HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi zt”l just a few days before he returned to hospital for the last time. He reviewed the new seforim with great enthusiasm and showered the directors of the Machon with brachos to continue their holy projects.

One of this year’s much-awaited new releases is the latest volume of B’shulei HaMinchah — the perfect accompaniment to the best-selling Minchas Chinuch , Machon Yerushalayim’s revised, corrected edition, including a comprehensive treasury of chiddushim, annotations and commentaries from Acharonim.

Another exciting development is the first edition of sefer Divrei Chachamim , by the renowned posek, Rabbi Avraham Danzig, the Chayei Adam. Incredibly, the manuscript was found by accident, inside a different manuscript, which had been purchased at an estate sale in France. The sefer was penned by the author when he was a young scholar in Prague, learning from Rav Yonason Eibeschutz and Rav Yechezkel Landau, the Noda b’Yehudah, among others.

Disproving all the naysayers, Machon Yerushalayim’s monumental Sho’el UMeishiv project is now nearing completion, with ten volumes in print and the final four volumes projected to be published by the end of this winter. The importance of the work is highlighted by the fact that all contemporary poskim, dealing with she’eilos on any topic from matzos to esrogim, are based upon it.

One of Machon Yerushalayim’s pioneering projects is the Otzarot series, treasuries with tens of thousands of relevant commentaries on different topics. The best-seller in this category is Otzar Mefarshei HaTorah , arranged according to the weekly parshah. With commentaries from Chazal, Rishonim and Acharonim up to the present day, it’s perfect for rebbeim and schoolteachers, avreichim and balebatim. An elite team of scholars has been working on Vayikra for the past two years, and the second volume will be available by the end of the winter. “We offer dedication opportunities in memory of a loved one, for an incomparable zechus,” says Rabbi Buxbaum.

Established close to 60 years ago, Machon Yerushalayim is one of the largest Torah research institutes today. Beyond its role as a prestigious publishing house, with a staff of 150 talmidei chachamim researching and redacting ancient texts, it plays a major role in supporting lomdei Torah and spreading Torah across the globe.

