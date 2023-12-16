Calling on all Jews to come together!

Sponsored Content





The Story of Chanukah is one of shining light to remove darkness. The world became a darker place on October 7th and it’s upon us to fill it with light, both to the outside world, and to the less connected Jews in our own lives. Many are devastated by recent events and want to help, but may not know how. Reach out to your less connected friends, colleagues, and family – the “Josh” in your life, and encourage them to join our Pray & Say Campaign. Get matched with a soldier and say thank you for our soldiers and all that we have in life. With Chanukah coming to a close, let’s keep the flame burning and bring all of our brothers and sisters home safe, both physically and spiritually!

Share this link to keep the flame alive. https://www.sharejustonething.com/prayandsay