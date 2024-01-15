Become a YTCTE Educator and Do More!

Sponsored Content





Yeshiva Toras Chaim Toras Emes in South Florida is looking for passionate Rabbeim, Moros and Teachers for the August 2024 school year.

Take advantage of:

– The experience of 40 years of chinuch.

– The resources of one of the largest O.O.T. Yeshivos.

– The support of a warm and collaborative team of mechanchim.

Available Positions:

– PreSchool (Junior Pre-K – Kindergarten)

– Girls Division (Grades 1-7)

– Boys Division (Grades 1-12)

Benefits:

– Competitive Compensation Package

– Relocation Expenses Subsidy

– Signing Bonus

Become a part of our talented faculty as we build minds, middos and menschlichkeit, and make a difference in the lives and future of the children throughout South Florida.

Submit your resume HERE .