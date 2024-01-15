WATCH: Trump to Iowa Supporters: ‘Caucus Even If Sick As A Dog, Even If You Die Afterwards'”





At a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday, former President Donald Trump made a striking appeal to his supporters ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucus. In an effort to combat voter apathy and capitalize on his strong polling numbers, Trump emphatically urged his fans to participate in the caucus, regardless of their health condition.

“You can’t sit home!” exclaimed Trump during the rally. He went on to add, “If you’re sick as a dog, you say, ‘darling…’ Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.” This unusual remark elicited laughter from the audience and a smile from Trump himself. The former president’s comments come at a time when the latest polls indicate his lead in the Hawkeye state by as much as 30 points.

Trump’s call to action also took into account the challenging weather conditions expected on caucus day. Forecasts predict temperatures plunging below zero, with wind chills potentially dropping to -45 degrees. Addressing these concerns, Trump reassured his audience, saying, “So you be safe, you’re going to be safe,” and emphasizing that the event would be indoors. He then added, “But you got to get up!”

