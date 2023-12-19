



What’s a HASMADA DRIVE?

Yeshiva Toras Emes Kaminetz Dinner & Siyum 3,600 extra hours of learning!

That’s what Yeshiva Toras Emes Kaminetz’s talmidim will be doing in the coming weeks as part of their Hasmada Drive.

And YOU can have the zechus of this learning, all outside of the regular yeshiva schedule, by sponsoring this extra-special effort during Yeshiva Toras Emes’ crowdfunding campaign, Connected, on December 19-20 as they raise $1,000,000, with every donation doubled by matchers.

On Sunday, December 24th, this massive learning effort will be celebrated at a Siyum Hashas and Dinner Event at Sterling Banquet Hall.

The event will begin at 4 pm with a Seder Limud for students, fathers and grandfathers as multiple generations Connect through our ultimate Connection, the Torah, followed by the Siyum and dancing at 5 pm.

The main Dinner Event will take place at 5:30, followed by a Dessert Reception and Kumzitz at 6:30. Live music by the Shira Orchestra will be accompanied by renowned singers Levi Falkowitz and Chaim Brown for the dancing and the kumzitz.

The Siyum Hashas will be dedicated li’ilui nishmas Mr. & Mrs. Lester & Esther Klaus. Mr. Klaus z”l served as President of the Yeshiva for three decades with dedication and love.

His legacy will connect with the future as his children, the Rapp and Klaus families assume his mantle of leadership.

The Yeshiva will honor Rabbi Avraham Aryeh Kempler with the Harbotzas Torah Award, celebrating a decade of excellence in chinuch. Mr. and Mrs. Avrohom Kravitz will receive the Parents of the Year Award for the Yeshiva Ketana, and Mr. and Mrs. Avrumi Iszak will receive the Parents of the Year Award for the Mesivta.

Yeshiva Toras Emes Kaminetz needs our support to ensure its talmidim are Connected to Yiddishkeit, to Torah, and to our Mesorah. Sponsor this special limud Torah, give generously and be a part of a unique learning opportunity for grandfathers, fathers, and their sons