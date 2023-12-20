Fireworks 3.0 – 80% sold out – This Sunday!

Sponsored Content





COMING THIS SUNDAY – FIREWORKS 3.0

Bringing together famous singers from around the world, rising star soloists, and the finest dance performers.

Coming to the big stage at the Ritz Theater in Elizabeth, NJ: The most-anticipated show of the year!

While the actual lineup of performers may not be public, event producers are promising that this show will be the best one yet!

Fireworks 3.0 will star world-renowned singers, including an Israeli superstar, and several guest performers.

Gear up for a musical journey you’ve never experienced before. Lighting and sound effects of the highest quality and a brand-new multimedia performance will move and inspire the audience.

New compositions, never performed in public, will get the audience to clap and dance along, while emotional medleys will stir your emotions and make you proud to be part of the Jewish nation.

The proceeds of your ticket to directly to the largest health support organization in Israel, assisting our brothers and sisters during this difficult time.

Tickets are selling fast – over 80% sold out!

