Join the PCS Masters of Accounting program with options!

Option #1 Israel Program
Option #2 USA daytime Program
Option #3 Evening Program
PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House Monday, January 15th at 8:00 PM Israel Time (1pm EST)
Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?
Receive your Masters Degree in Accounting from FDU, a degree from a top rated college, with a 98% US placement rate.
Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies.
Receive a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying, part-time opportunities.
Program ranked as:
-
Best Masters in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023)
-
Best American Colleges (Forbes 2023)
Virtual Open House:
Monday, January 15, 8:00 PM Israel time, 1:00 PM EST
To join remotely email: [email protected] for login information.
PCS Placement Advantage:
– 7 placement directors to help graduates find jobs
– Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network
For more information contact:
Women: Tova Sapirman at (732) 367-1500 or email [email protected]
Men: Sara Lefkowitz at (732) 905 9700 x 665 or [email protected]