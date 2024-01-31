Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Can Walls Talk?

Communicated Content

Behind the stone walls of Yerushalayim, a quiet whimper echoes — it’s the plea of families facing neglect, hardship, and uncertainty.

For over 160 years, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has been the financial lifeline for thousands of impoverished families in Eretz Yisroel. With an annual budget exceeding $16 million, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos supports widows, orphans, kollel families, and those struck by illness through monthly checks, groceries, Yom Tov packages, weddings, and interest-free loans.

Your support can make a difference. 

Join our If the Walls Could Talk auction. 

Help us break down the barriers of poverty, enabling families throughout Eretz Yisroel to lead fulfilling lives.

The walls are talking. Are you listening?

Get your tickets today. CLICK HERE.

Kollel Shomrei Hachomos

Reb Meir Baal Haness




Popular Posts

Yasam Officer Ran Gvili, H’yd, Fell On Oct. 7th, Hamas Is Holding His Body In Gaza

H’YD: 3 More Reserve Soldiers Fall In Gaza, 5 Soldiers Seriously Injured

POLL: 38% Of Israelis Want Jewish Settlements In Gaza; 50% Oppose Latest Hostage Deal

AS EXPECTED: Self-Hating Jew Bernie Sanders Calls On Biden Admin To Reinstate Funding For Terrorist UNRWA

Netanyahu To Douglas Murray: “I Told Biden: This Is Your War As Well” [Videos]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network