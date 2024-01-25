NEW: The Inside Story of the Heroism and Miracles of October 7th

ArtScroll has just released a new, fascinating book that will inspire and uplift you. It is a book that you will not be able to put down!

The epic story that began with the bestselling 90 Seconds continues with the new Angels in Orange, which describes the emunah, hashgachah, miracles and courage as more than 1,700 United Hatzalah volunteers rescued and treated the wounded on Simchas Torah, October 7th, 2023. The volunteers dropped everything, donned their orange vests, and raced to save as many lives as they could, braving missiles, sniper fire, and terrorists hidden throughout the area.

Bestselling author Rabbi Nachman Seltzer has written their amazing stories of courage and survival with great sensitivity for readers’ feelings. You will be inspired as you read about their sacrifice, Hashem’s continuous Providence, the miracles that almost every volunteer saw and experienced, and their selfless caring for their fellow Jews during one of the most dangerous times in Israel’s history. Purchase the book HERE .

WATCH:

