Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Our Community. Our Children. Planting Seeds of Success with Zareinu

Communicated Content

Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs in Far Rockaway and the Five Towns unite in a single mission – Zareinu – to give students with learning differences the chance to thrive alongside their peers in schools.

Our highly trained teachers and therapists address each student’s individual challenges with the goal to integrate them into the mainstream environment.

We turn to you – our community – to help us provide these children with an opportunity for a successful future…

RAISING $400,000 – Feb. 13-14

CLICK HERE to make a difference.




Popular Posts

“THE HOSTAGES ARE IN OUR HANDS”: Watch The Heart-Stopping Moment Israeli Special Forces Rescue 2 Hostages

Reservist: “I Didn’t Open A Single Door In Gaza, Every House Is Booby-Trapped”

Snowfall Projections Increase for NYC; Hudson Valley Anticipates Up to a Foot

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Releases Footage of Daring Rafah Raid To Rescue Two Hostages

WATCH: TEARS & SMILES: Freed Hostages Reunite With Their Relatives

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network