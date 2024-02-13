Our Community. Our Children. Planting Seeds of Success with Zareinu

Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs in Far Rockaway and the Five Towns unite in a single mission – Zareinu – to give students with learning differences the chance to thrive alongside their peers in schools.

Our highly trained teachers and therapists address each student’s individual challenges with the goal to integrate them into the mainstream environment.

We turn to you – our community – to help us provide these children with an opportunity for a successful future…

RAISING $400,000 – Feb. 13-14