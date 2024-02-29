High Standards at Touro Helped Set Nurse on Path to Rewarding Career

Hanna Sonigo was already six months into her nursing program at Touro University when something happened that truly cemented her decision to become a nurse: While driving home, she witnessed a car accident. She immediately pulled over, helped to get two victims out of the car, and then performed full assessments, patching up their injuries and updating the paramedics when they arrived. “As I drove away from the accident, I felt a rush like I had never felt before,” she remembers. “I felt accomplished and proud. From that moment, I was sure nursing was for me.”

The nursing program Hanna attended at Touro turned out to be a great fit on several levels. She was able to receive a robust education without sacrificing her Jewish values, and she was able to manage her responsibilities as a wife and mother while earning her degree. “Being off for holidays and Shabbat without worrying that I was missing class or an exam really allowed me to succeed,” she stresses. “Plus, Touro is extremely understanding and accommodating. When I had my baby during nursing school, my professors really worked with me and helped me finish my semester successfully.”

Now a medical intensive care unit step down nurse at Maimonides Medical Center, Hanna works patients who are often on ventilators and drips and spends her day performing assessments, charting, monitoring patients, and administering medications. She also frequently deals with emergencies that turn into rapids or codes, and while the job can be stressful, it’s also incredibly rewarding. “My patients and their families are going through the worst time of their lives. They need someone who will provide them with the best care, help them understand what’s happening, and hold them when they’re crying. Knowing that I am the person who can do that gives me the biggest satisfaction and joy.”

Hanna knows that the quality of the education she received at Touro’s nursing school had a big impact on getting where she is today. “Touro has a very good nursing program and the students are held to high standards. It really prepared me for my boards and my nursing career.” She’s also grateful for the support and opportunities she received along the way. “I had many amazing professors that were always available, and I did an internship at Bellevue which showed me what working as a nurse is like.”

Looking forward, Hanna may consider preparing to work in the ICU at some point down the road, but for now, she’s enjoying what she does and the impact she has on her patients. “Without a doubt, the most rewarding part of the job is making a positive difference in someone’s life,” she muses. “Family members often come back and are grateful for the difference we made in their life and in their sick relative’s life. That is by far the most touching and rewarding feeling.”

