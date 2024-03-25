What’s Your Cover-up This Pesach?

Dekal Kosher Counter Covers are beautiful, innovative, vinyl covers that beautify your kitchen, stay clean and stay in place.

Simply cut, peel and stick the durable material to any countertop and voila – clean, kosher countertops that will hold up to even the toughest cooking session. When you’re done, peel it off and throw it away. Dekal is made with a residue-free formula that doesn’t ruin your counters and is thicker than other materials you’ve used in the past. It’s also wide enough to fit any counter.

Whether you are staying home or going to a hotel or rental house, you’re going to need counter space that’s kosher L’Pesach. Dekal is quick, easy and attractive. It’s packaged in a slim, lightweight roll for easy travel so you can take it with you, wherever you go.

Dekal Kosher Counter Covers are available in gray, gold, blue or black marble styles that match your decor for a functional and beautiful kitchen this Pesach.