Axon: a Networking Event for the Healthcare Industry in Support of Bina Stroke and Brain Injury Assistance

Communicated Content

Axon 2024
4.4.24
Bell Works Holmdel, NJ
6:30 – 9:30 pm

Axon 2024 is a unique networking opportunity for the healthcare and  rehabilitation space. 

Axon will be well attended by key operators from the largest healthcare groups and skilled nursing facilities, as well as a wide range of industry vendors and service providers. Representatives from hospitals, acute rehabs and community organizations and agencies will also be in attendance. 

A pre-event VIP reception with limited attendance will be an invaluable opportunity for vendors to meet and network with influential operators and decision-makers from top healthcare groups in an exclusive setting (for Silver sponsors and higher).

Axon will benefit the critical work of BINA, the only Jewish organization providing guidance, assistance and support to brain injury, stroke and spinal injury survivors of all ages and their families. 

Join us for an unforgettable night out while supporting a worthy cause.

Enjoy Live Music & Great Food
Develop Relationships
Gain Resources
Close Deals

In healthcare, it’s all about meeting the right people.

They’ll be there. Will you?

Registration and sponsorships at www.binausa.org/axon2024

For more information contact us at [email protected] or 718-645-6400.




