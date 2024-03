FAMILY OF 5 LEFT HOMELESS DUE TO FIRE! IT’S ALL GONE!!!



CLICK HERE TO DONATE!!!

Please Donate $180

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!!!

Emergency Purim campaign by Harav Schneebalg Shlita!

WE MUST RAISE $150,000.00 By The End Of The Week!!!!

Right before Shabbos as everyone was getting ready for Purim – A FAMILY OF 5 WAS LEFT HOMELESS DUE TO FIRE! THEY LOST EVERYTHING!!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!!!