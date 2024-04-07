Keep Your Pesach Counter Covers Stylish!

Dekal Kosher Counter Covers are made of durable thick vinyl that keeps your kitchen counters perfectly covered all Pesach long. No more crunchy aluminum foil, dirty contact paper or shifting plastic boards. Just clean, durable and attractive counters that stand up to hours of cooking. Durable kosher counter covers that stay in place all Pesach long.

Going away for Pesach?

Packaged in a slim, lightweight roll, Dekal Counter Covers slip into any suitcase for easy packing and travel. To use, simply cut, peel and stick the durable material to any countertop and voila – clean, kosher countertops wherever you are. When you’re done, peel it off and throw it away. Dekal is made with a residue-free formula that doesn’t ruin countertops and it’s wide enough to fit any counter.

Easy to use

Won’t damage your countertops

Heavy duty durability

Heat, water and oil resistant

Kosher certified

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

Keeping Pesach kosher has never been easier

No more ugly counter covers that look terrible, smell bad and don’t hold up, just easy, beautiful counters that remain Kosher L’Pesach all Yom Tov long.

Click here to order your Dekal Kosher Counter Covers today for an easy cover-up no matter where you are!

Free shipping on 3 + rolls or more.