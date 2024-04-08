Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Our Soldiers in Gaza Want a Pesach Seder Too!

Communicated Content

Pesach is almost here.

While you’re busy cleaning and scouring your home, koshering your kitchen and cooking up a storm, remember our courageous soldiers who will be spending Pesach on their bases and on the front lines, defending our country and Jewish brothers and sisters.

While we celebrate the Pesach seder, drink the Four Cups and eat matzah with our family and loved ones,

They’re far away, placing their lives on the line.

Our soldiers want to celebrate Pesach too, and they need your help to do it!

Partner with us by sending wine and grape juice for the Four Cups, matzah, Haggadahs and Pesach sets to our heroic soldiers!

Join us in letting our soldiers celebrate the Chag Hacheirut together with Am Yisrael!

With heartfelt tefillot that all our soldiers and captives will emerge from darkness to light, from captivity to freedom, and from anguish to eternal joy!

DONATE NOW

undefined




Popular Posts

TOTALLY DESTROYED: Palestinians Return To Devastated Khan Younis After IDF Withdrawal

TIMELY – Fascinating Article About The Chofetz Chaim & The Solar Eclipse Translated Into English

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Jordan Valley

ANIMALS: Oct. 7 Terrorists Cut Off Victims’ Limbs To Trade In Hostage Negotiation Deals

FLATBUSH: Thousands Participate In Hachnosas Sefer Torah At Yeshiva Chaim Berlin [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network