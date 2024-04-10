Kesher Yehudi Invites You to Join an Inspiring Pre-Pesach Webinar With the Families of the Hostages

We are six months at war. Hundreds of families in Israel continue to live a daily nightmare waiting for their loved ones to come home. Kesher Yehudi has been working closely with these families to give them strength and comfort as they endure unimaginable trauma. Join us to show your solidarity with families of the hostages and the people of Israel!

The webinar is open to Jews worldwide. Forward this post to your family, friends, shuls, and community. – that we should all come together just before Pesach to demonstrate our Jewish unity!