GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Airstrike Kills 3 Sons Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh

A devastating airstrike on a vehicle in the Gaza Strip has killed three children and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau. Haniyeh confirmed the loss to Al Jazeera, stating his children were killed en route to “liberate Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque” and expressed gratitude for their martyrdom.

Haniyeh told Al Jazeera: “Thank God for the honor of my children and grandchildren being martyrs…. The enemy is delusional if he thinks that by killing my sons we will change our positions. The blood of my sons is not more precious than the blood of our martyred people in Gaza, as they are all my sons…. If the enemy believes that targeting my sons at the height of the negotiations will push Hamas to change its position, then he is delusional.”

Haniyeh’s large family, with 13 children, many in leadership positions in Hamas and Gaza, resides in the Al-Shati camp. He himself lives in Qatar, with an estimated net worth of $4 billion. The dead were identified as his sons Hazem, Amir, and Muhammad, who were in the car with their own children.

In a separate recent operation, Israeli authorities raided Haniyeh’s sister’s home in southern Israel, suspecting her of corresponding with Hamas terrorists and inciting acts of terror. The raid uncovered incriminating documents, media, and telephones.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)