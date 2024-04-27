Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:11: Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg – Shailos Uteshuvos Divrei Chachomim

From the time that Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg was a young yeshiva bochur learning in Eretz Yisroel through today as a seasoned rov for almost 40 years, he had the merit to do what most of us just dream about. He had developed a close and personal connection to almost all of the gedolei hador of the previous generation and spent a great deal of time with many of them. He would personally ask them hundreds of contemporary shailos in all areas of halacha and hashkafah, and he immediately committed their responses in writing, often reviewing with them what he had written.

These responses comprise the sefer Shailos Uteshuvos Divrei Chachomim, which, in a new edition, contains hundreds of shailos that were never publicized before, including an expanded hashkafah section. In this Inside ArtScroll interview, Rabbi Ginzberg discusses this new sefer, as well as his interactions with the gedolei hador, sharing fascinating stories and reminiscences. Buy the new book HERE .

WATCH:



Watch all Inside ArtScroll episodes at: Inside.Artscroll.com.

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Podbean

Tune-In

Stitcher

Or

Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.