Israel Embarks on the Rafah Incursion Our Brave Soldiers Urgently Need Your Support for Their Safety and Success

Communicated Content

בס”ד

In this critical hour, our soldiers face immense dangers defending our nation with unwavering courage. Yet, they lack essential gear, leading to heartbreaking losses.

Today, we appeal to your generosity. Our soldiers require tactical equipment, protective clothing, and life-saving gear to strengthen their defense and ensure their well-being on the battlefield.

Your support empowers our troops to overcome challenges and emerge victorious. Let’s stand united behind our courageous soldiers, providing them with the resources they need to safeguard our homeland.

Donate now

Together, we can make a meaningful impact. Your contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to protecting those who selflessly serve our country.

Join us in this noble endeavor. Together, we uphold the spirit of Am Yisrael Chai!

All donations are tax-deductible under 501c3.

Thank you for standing with our soldiers in their time of need.

Donate now




