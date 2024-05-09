OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION: Meron Will Be Completely Shut For Lag BaOmer, IDF Says

Israeli security officials on Thursday announced that they will officially be completely shutting down Meron and the Kever of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai for the upcoming Lag BaOmer celebrations, which fall on May 25-26 this year.

“In accordance with the assessment of the situation in the IDF and in coordination with the relevant bodies, it was decided to cancel the events of the Rabbi’s revelry on Mount Miron, between the dates of May 24-27, 2024. This, in accordance with the powers set forth in the Civil Defense Law,” the IDF said in a statement announcing the decision.

The closure comes amidst incessant rocket and mortar fire, as well as explosive drones, coming from Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon targeting northern Israel. Just this week Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets toward Har Meron and rockets fell on the roads leading to the tzion of the Rashbi. In recent months, hundreds of rockets have been launched at the Air Force control base on Har Meron.

