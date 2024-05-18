NEW From Rabbi Glatstein on Lag BaOmer! Discover the Mystical Power of Lag BaOmer Rav Shimon Bar Yochai & Zohar Hakadosh

In Lag BaOmer: The Fire and the Soul , Rabbi Daniel Glatstein reveals the inner meaning of this hallowed day and why it has gained almost supernatural momentum in our times. As a Rav and Mara D’asra, Rabbi Daniel Glatstein is one of the contemporary Jewish world’s most popular speakers. His more than 10,000 recorded shiurim have garnered literally millions of views on TorahAnytime and Rabbidg.com. Enter the world of Rebbi Shimon bar Yochai and the Zohar HaKadosh, and experience an exalted realm of Torah that can bring Klal Yisrael closer to the final redemption.

WATCH Rabbi Glatstein introduce the mysteries of the day and start the fascinating journey to Meron with fire and soul.