Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Meron Update: People Not Allowed in Can Submit Names for Free Online

Communicated Content

With the war raging on multiple fronts in Eretz Yisrael, the Kever of the holy Tanna Reb Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron is completely closed off from the public on his Yahrtzeit – Lag B’Omer. However, a select few have been granted special access to enter on this special day, including Yad L’Achim’s messengers. 

NOW is your chance to submit names for Tefillah on the yahrzeit for Reb Shimon Bar Yochai at his Kever in Meron – for you and your loved ones – and as usual, there is no minimum donation required!

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES (no min donation), or VISIT WWW.YADLACHIM.ORG
​​OR CALL 1-718-690-2944 (24 HOUR HOTLINE)

👉 Submit Names Now

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES (no min donation), or VISIT WWW.YADLACHIM.ORG
​​OR CALL 1-718-690-2944 (24 HOUR HOTLINE)

Tefillah requests can be for for HEALTH, SHIDDUCHIM AND ALL YESHUOS (Parnassah, Shalom Bayis, Children, and all personal requests).


icon
Share the free tefillah with friends

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Fb
Yt
Ig




Popular Posts

TEHILLIM: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured Battling Terrorists In Gaza

SICKENING: Australian Bakery Makes Hamas Cake & Cupcakes For Child’s Birthday

Hezbollah Fires 30 Rockets After IDF Kills Wanted Terrorist, Minutes Later, IDF Destroys Launcher

WATCH: IDF Finds Primed Rocket Launchers In Egyptian Border Area

Wall Street Journal: “The International Criminal Court Disgraces Itself Over Israel”

NAZIS BEING NAZIS: Germany Says It Would Arrest Netanyahu If He Steps In Deutschland

Montreal Police Arrest Muslim Suspect In Connection With Shots Fired At Yeshiva Gedolah Of Montreal

CLOSED & SHUTTERED: Meron Is Officially Under Military Closure Until Next Monday

TRAGEDY IN BEIT SHEMESH: 2-Year-Old Nifter After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car For Hours

WOAH: Prominent Republican Accuses Biden Of Planning To Assassinate Trump

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network