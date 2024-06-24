Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
My Journey Since My Husband Aharon Died On October 7th

Communicated Content


8 months ago, on October 7th, SGT Aaron Farash was tragically murdered defending his base.

His wife, Sarah, and their five children, Matanel, Aviel, David, Asher, and baby Etti, are still reeling from his loss. 💔😢

They are now struggling financially EVERY day, unable to meet their basic needs. The kids are cramped in one small room, and it’s heartbreaking to see their pain 😞

Aaron saved lives, now it’s time for US to save HIS family

Please help them put a roof over their heads and support them through this tough time

CLICK HERE





