Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Wildly Popular Taryag Kids Comic Book Now Available as a FREE Audio at ArtScroll Com/taryag

Communicated Content

With literally tens of thousands of kids across the globe becoming hooked on the Taryag Kids, ArtScroll has now begun offering an action-packed audio version of the first story in the series, Taryag Kids and the Underwater Adventure for free!

Produced by YB Productions and filled with heart-thumping sound effects and voice talents, your kids are sure to enjoy the audio and will double the fun when buying the book to follow along! Visit ArtScroll.com/taryag to listen to the entire story or enjoy it on 24Six, Naki Radio Premium and all popular streaming platforms today! 




Popular Posts

CATSKILLS: Second Alarm Fire At Highland Park Bungalow Colony In Woodridge [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hamas Leader: Gaza Is Destroyed, But That’s Part Of “March To Liberation”

FAKE NEWS: 16% Of Gaza Structures Destroyed – Not 50%, As UNRWA Claims

RIGGED: Google Interfering In Election; Search Results Favor Biden Over Trump

OPERATION REPLACE BIDEN: DEMS IN FULL PANIC MODE AFTER BIDEN HORROR SHOW

32 Peleg Protestors Arrested After Blocking Highway In Bnei Brak [VIDEO]

UPDATE FROM NY: Divided Appellate Court Holds that Felder Law Allows State Education Commissioner to Regulate Yeshivas

SHOCK IN BEIT SHEMESH: Chassid Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

“SHAME ON YOU!” Israel’s Foreign Minister Slams Erdogan as “War Criminal” Over Support for Hezbollah

YWN EDITORIAL: The Tragic Hypocrisy of Mental Health Awareness in Our Community

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network