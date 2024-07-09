The Sefer That Klal Yisrael Is Talking About: Rabbonim From Diverse Communities Promote the Study of the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s

Coinciding with the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s 30th yahrzeit, prominent Rabbonim from across the English-speaking Torah world share their perspective on the value of studying the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Divrei Torah. Learn more at sie.org/ls.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe is known for many things: his towering gadlus and holiness, his thousands of shluchim and world-wide initiatives, and so on. But perhaps less known in the Torah community is that his Chiddushim and Divrei Torah fill over 200 published volumes. Covering all facets of Torah study, these seforim represent one of the most significant contributions to the Torah library.





Rav Moshe Elefant, Maggid Shiur of one of America’s most widely followed Daf Yomi shiurim and Executive Rabbinic Coordinator of OU Kosher, reflected on the Rebbe’s scholarly contributions:





“I regret I didn’t come to meet the Rebbe and learn this sooner. The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s sichos exemplify genuine lomdus. The time has come that we should focus on this aspect of the Rebbe, a tremendous talmid chacham who possessed knowledge of Kol HaTorah Kulah and taught it in innovative ways.”





The cornerstone of this vast body of Torah is Likkutei Sichos, a seminal work of 39 volumes that encapsulates the Rebbe’s unique and innovative Torah insights. This Tuesday, Gimmel Tammuz 5784, marks the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s thirtieth yahrzeit and within Klal Yisrael, a new movement is growing. Interest in studying the Rebbe’s original teachings is rapidly increasing and with it a demand for an accessible presentation of his seforim.





To this end, Selections from Likkutei Sichos is a masterpiece that merges both substantive richness with aesthetic appeal. This collection features three sichos on each parshah, expertly translated and elucidated with clear explanations and illuminating footnotes by Rabbi Eliyahu Touger and Rabbi Sholom Ber Wineberg. The set makes it easy for anyone to learn and enjoy the wealth of the Rebbe’s Torah teachings.





The set’s publisher, Sichos in English, has responded to the growing interest in the Rebbe’s teachings with a campaign to promote the Likkutei Sichos and present its elegant bilingual edition throughout the English-speaking Torah world. The team has met with Rabbonim from across the spectrum to discuss the Rebbe’s Torah and gain their support for the campaign. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic. Time and again, diverse Rabbonim shared high praise of Likkutei Sichos’ unique virtues, encouraging all those in their influence to delve into its panoramic and relevant teachings.





Rav Herschel Shachter, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshiva University and a leading posek, received the Selections from Likkutei Sichos set enthusiastically. He spoke eloquently of the Rebbe’s extraordinary leadership and the personal growth one can achieve through learning the Rebbe’s sichos. Reflecting warmly on his own interactions with the Rebbe, Rabbi Shachter spoke of the Rebbe’s guidance to countless Yidden in their personal lives. He emphasized that likewise, the pages of Likkutei Sichos offer invaluable mussar, life-perspective, and guidance.





Rav Leibel Wulliger of Boro Park, Rosh Kollel of Yeshiva Torah V’Daas, urged all Torah Jews to study Likkutei Sichos. As he put it:





“These teachings show us how to live and how to shape our homes. Everybody should learn the Rebbe’s sichos regularly; if not daily, at least once a week.”

Across the ocean as well, in Eretz Yisrael, important leaders of the English-speaking community praised the unique character of Likkutei Sichos:





Rav Yitzchak Breitowitz, a Rosh Yeshivah at Yeshivas Ohr Somayach, shared:





“Likkutei Sichos has every aspect of Torah. There is something for every interest. You can find a tremendous amount of things that speak to the Yeshivishe mind, the analytical mind, the nigleh mind, and it’s all there. It’s full of jewels.”





Beyond merely reflecting on the value of Likkutei Sichos, Rav Breitowitz extolled the importance of Sichos in English’s work:





“Likkutei Sichos is difficult because the Rebbe didn’t dilute things. He presented the Torah as it is. It’s in Yiddish, so non-Yiddish speakers are stuck. It’s heavy reading. The text has scholarly footnotes the Rebbe wrote. The mareh mekomos (references) can be bewildering. Many aren’t familiar with the books referenced. It’s a potpourri of Kabbalah, Chassidus, halachah, lomdus, and so on. Someone familiar with one area may not know others.”





Likkutei Sichos is a treasure trove but not an easy read. The Yiddish, organization, style, mix of Torah strands, and references challenge even talmidei chachamim.





I congratulate the Sichos in English project, which translates sichos, annotates them, and provides supplementary information. This opens the treasures of Likkutei Sichos to a generation of Jews. Exposing a hidden treasure is zikui harabim, bringing merit to Klal Yisrael. It’s one of the greatest things a Jew can do.





Across the spectrum in the frum world, there is widespread recognition of the Rebbe’s unique contribution to Torah scholarship. The time has come for Likkutei Sichos to be accessible to every Jew. We invite you to join Sichos in English in spreading this message within your sphere of influence and enjoying these seforim as well.





