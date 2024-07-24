Powerful Plug and Play Crypto Miners Released

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, ASICRUN, a Hong Kong-based technology company, has recently launched a game-changing series of plug-and-play miners, promising to simplify and amplify the crypto mining experience. The AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners mark a significant stride as the first-ever series of plug-and-play mining hardware to hit the market.

Unleashing Unprecedented Hash Power

ASICRUN‘s miners have garnered attention not just for their simplicity but also for their extraordinary hash rates, setting them apart in the competitive mining hardware landscape. Users and industry experts alike acknowledge that the hash powers of the AR series surpass any other mining rig to date:

AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s

AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s

EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s

This potent combination of user-friendliness and unparalleled hash power propels ASICRUN miners into a league of their own.

Striking the Balance: Power Consumption and Profitability

Beyond impressive hash rates, ASICRUN miners redefine efficiency with modest power consumption. The AR1, AR2, and EliteAR consume only 650W, 1300W, and 2800W, respectively. This balance of power and cost-effectiveness positions ASICRUN miners as formidable processing engines capable of maximizing profitability.

Maximizing Profitability with ASICRUN Miners

ASICRUN miners not only stand out for their hash rates but also for their profitability. Capable of processing numerous transactions simultaneously, these miners boast a monthly power cost ranging from a nominal $50 to $250. This cost-effectiveness, coupled with their high hash rates, results in substantial monthly profits:

Projected Monthly Profits:

AR1: Bitcoin $1,897, Litecoin $3,474, Dash $3,591

AR2: Bitcoin $3,974, Litecoin $7,813, Dash $8,011

EliteAR: Bitcoin $8,853, Litecoin $19,700, Dash $17,400

Democratizing Mining: User-Friendly Design

ASICRUN has taken a bold step toward democratizing crypto mining with a design that caters to both seasoned miners and enthusiasts without prior experience. These plug-and-play miners come preconfigured with a Linux-based system, allowing users to start mining simply by connecting to a power socket. Operating at a minimum internet speed of just 10 KB/s, users can also opt for free access to ASICRUN‘s mining pool, enhancing their potential for profits.

Global Reach, Covered Costs, and Confidence Assurance

To ensure a seamless experience for users worldwide, ASICRUN covers delivery and custom fees entirely. Products are delivered globally within a swift 7 business days. Backed by comprehensive warranties for both hardware and software issues, users can mine with confidence, knowing ASICRUN has them covered.

Unlocking the Future of Mining with ASICRUN

Explore the full potential of ASICRUN’s plug-and-play miners at https://asicrun.com/.

ASICRUN, headquartered in Hong Kong with a global presence, is led by a team of industry experts committed to advancing the cryptocurrency mining space through cutting-edge ASIC technology.

In a rapidly evolving crypto landscape, ASICRUN’s plug-and-play miners stand as a beacon of simplicity, power, and profitability. Whether you’re a seasoned miner or a newcomer to the crypto world, ASICRUN opens the doors to a future of mining that is both accessible and lucrative.