Join Us in Supporting Our Soldiers By Providing These Vital Resources!

*Dear Friend,*

Our brave soldiers are enduring extreme heat and urgently need your help! 😌

As they protect our nation, they face relentless sun and high temperatures daily. 🥵

They need gazebos for shade and refrigerators and water coolers to stay safely hydrated. These items are essential for their well-being and effectiveness on the field.

*Join us in supporting our soldiers by providing these vital resources!* 🙏

Your contribution will help keep them cool, comfortable, and focused on their duties.

*Let’s show our appreciation for their sacrifices!* 💓

Donate now

 

 

Lehachayot Organization

578 Troy ave # 23

BROOKLYN,NY 11203

Tax ID: 844572196

Donations can also be made through checks in the United States For those interested in donating and for more details – please send WhatsApp texts To the number +972534430036 – Rabbi Mendi

Contact Organizer

[email protected]

(053) 443-0036




