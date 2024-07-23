*Dear Friend,*
Our brave soldiers are enduring extreme heat and urgently need your help! 😌
As they protect our nation, they face relentless sun and high temperatures daily. 🥵
They need gazebos for shade and refrigerators and water coolers to stay safely hydrated. These items are essential for their well-being and effectiveness on the field.
*Join us in supporting our soldiers by providing these vital resources!* 🙏
Your contribution will help keep them cool, comfortable, and focused on their duties.
*Let’s show our appreciation for their sacrifices!* 💓
Lehachayot Organization
578 Troy ave # 23
BROOKLYN,NY 11203
Tax ID: 844572196
Donations can also be made through checks in the United States For those interested in donating and for more details – please send WhatsApp texts To the number +972534430036 – Rabbi Mendi
Contact Organizer
(053) 443-0036