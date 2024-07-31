Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ready to Code? Don’t Miss the PCS Software & Web Dev Open House!

Communicated Content

Are you Looking into Programing?
This is your path to a Successful Job!  

PCS/Agudath Israel Software and Web Development Course (13th cohort)

Open House: Monday, August 5th at 7:30pm

THE PCS/AGUDATH ISRAEL ADVANTAGE 

 – 8 placement coordinators to help you find a job
– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms
Internship / placement assistance upon course completion (tristate area)
– Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed
– Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio
Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere
– Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted)
– Separate classes for men and women 

Not sure if this is the right career for you?
Aptitude testing available. 

Open House: Monday, August 5th at 7:30 PM 

In person open house at: 
1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center
Lakewood, NJ 08701 

Virtual open house:
email: [email protected] for login info

For more info:
Call: 732-905-9700 ext. 610
Email: [email protected]
Visit: pcsnynj.org




